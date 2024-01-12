Create New Account
Proof That The US Border Invasion Is An Inside Job
The Kokoda Kid
Anyone who has any doubts that the invasion by illegals is an inside job should watch this short video clip. It says it all. Sleepy Joe is doing his job really well, keeping his masters happy.

Video Source:

Epoch US News

Closing Theme Music:

'Silly Chicken' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Epoch US News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

corruptionillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationsouthern borderillegalstexas borderhhs corruption

