© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GIULIANI ON BRIAN KEMP: “I HAVE NO IDEA WHY REPUBLICANS RE-ELECTED HIM”
Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani joins Eric Bolling to talk about Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to abstain from investigation Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s case against former President Donald Trump.
source:
https://rumble.com/v3dqqnj-giuliani-on-brian-kemp-i-have-no-idea-why-republicans-re-elected-him.html