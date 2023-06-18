Ukraine Update June 18, 2023

President Putin in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg holds talks with the African delegation from 6 African countries.

During the session with the African Delegation, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed the African leaders a copy of the agreed-upon draft agreement between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.

⚡️ SITREP

💥On 16 June, the Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range sea- and air-based high-precision group strike against one of the decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

◽️The goal of the attack has been reached. The assigned target has been neutralized.

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions.

💥Close to Vremevka salient, three enemy attacks have been repelled by competent and self-sacrificing actions of Russian troops, air strikes and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces near Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks and 2 infantry fighting vehicles.

💥In Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops have repelled 3 enemy attacks close to Zherebyanka, Malaya Tokmachka and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In addition, as a result of the shelling of advancing enemy reserves, 5 armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed near Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The enemy losses were over 235 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥In Donetsk direction, the units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled 7 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novokalinovo, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The units of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade and the enemy 109th Territorial Defense Brigade have been hit by air strikes near Maryinka and Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 340 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles and 2 D-30 howitzers.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Sinkovka, Timkovka, Kislovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been neutralized close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored personnel carrier, 2 motor vehicles and 2 D-30 howitzers.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit enemy units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forest.

◽️The activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Giatsint-B howitzer, and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 97 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 103 areas.

◽️2 P-18 detection radars have been hit close to Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Tomarino (Kherson region).

◽️1 guidance and detection radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system has been destroyed near Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The 95th Air Assault Brigade's battalion command and observation post has been hit near Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft have shot down 1 Mi-24 of Ukrainian Air Force near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have intercepted 6 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles.

- Russian Defense Ministry