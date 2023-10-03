Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Oct 3, 2023





Today Pastor Stan shares with us how China is preparing to Attack America and he will also be teaching on Nephilim Giants. China’s fighter jets are carrying out dry runs for a major invasion and satellite images show an increased activity at nuclear test sites in Russia, China and in the U.S. Naval Intelligence also revealed that China is building Naval Ships 232 times faster than the U.S. “to invade North America”.

00:00 - Miss the Mark

02:52 - China’s Fighter Jet Run for Major Invasion

04:55 - Nuclear Test Sites

07:14 - China Prepare for Invasion

09:14 - The Fallen Ones

13:51 - The Seven Thunders

17:04 - The Giants

21:20 - Super Soldiers

25:34 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3mn3he-china-prepares-to-attack-america-and-giants-10032023.html



