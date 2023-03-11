WILL MEDICAL FREEDOM CANDIDATES DOMINATE THE BALLOT IN 2024? TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/will-medical-freedom-candidates-dominate-the-ballot-in-2024/
One of the greatest voices in the medical freedom movement, Attorney Activist Robert Kennedy, Jr, has hinted at a potential presidential run in 2024. Could America have a candidate on both sides of the aisle speaking out against medical tyranny, with FL Governor Ron Desantis hinting at a run as well?
#RFKJr #RobertKennedyJr #RonDeSantis #MedicalFreedom #Choice
POSTED: 3/10/23