BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Big PHARMA: Dems now have no choice but to back Big Beautiful Bill - Prices going down, Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 4 months ago

Dems now have no choice but to back Big Beautiful Bill — Trump

POTUS blames 'stupid people' for driving up drug prices over last 4 years, and accuses EU for being 'very nasty' to Big Pharma.

Adding:

US bio firms move early drug trials off American soil amid policy shifts at the Trump FDA — Reuters 

Executives cite regulatory delays, rising uncertainty, and a loss of confidence in the US process

Adding:

💥Iran's BOLD nuclear deal 2.0?

Iran has suggested a joint nuclear enrichment project with US investments and regional Arab nations - Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi offered the idea as an alternative to US demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program during the recent talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the NYT reports. 

◻️Iran would use the venture to enrich uranium to a low grade, beneath the levels needed for nuclear weapons. 

◻️Representatives from other countries, including the US, will be on the ground to provide "oversight and involvement."

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy