⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units repelled five attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 30th, 44th mechanised, 25th airborne, and 13th national guard brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 30 troops, four pick-up trucks, and one U.S.-made M777 howitzer.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and supported by artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 60th mechanised, 12th special operations brigades close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy has lost up to 230 troops, three infantry fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units captured more favourable line and positions, as well as inflicted fire at manpower and hardware of AFU 22nd, 92nd mechanised brigades close to Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 310 servicemen, one tank, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of the counterbattery fire, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers, and one MT-12 anti-tank gun.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units and aviation hit manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Ugledar and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy has lost more than 155 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one Akatsiya and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the AFU 35th Marines Brigade and the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade suffered losses near Tokarevka and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).

The enemy losses were up to 25 troops and three motor vehicles.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system were eliminated.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 114 areas during the day.

▫️Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Novotroitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defence systems intercepted 12 Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles over the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 73 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Yagodnoye (Kharkov region), Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomikhailovka, Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 570 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 12,040 unmanned aerial vehicles, 462 air defence missile systems, 14,938 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,218 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,995 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 18,369 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.