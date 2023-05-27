© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Gaetz: Janet Yellen Can’t Get ANYTHING Right About Our Economy!
Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice to discuss why he thinks Janet Yellen is wrong about America's default deadline, how Speaker McCarthy is uniting Republicans to hold the line in the debt ceiling negotiations, investigations into the Biden Crime Family, and more!
(Real America's Voice, Stinchfield Tonight, 05/25/23)
