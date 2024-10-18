Electronic Intifada - Laila Al-Arian Executive Producer of Starving Gaza (mirrored clip)

Mirrored clip from YouTube channel Electronic Intifada at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/7S1C_PQDQmM?si=A9da1Ix0t7RNiksc

Streamed live on 16 Oct 2024 #TheElectronicIntifada #TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast

Your gift supports The Electronic Intifada's independent journalism on Palestine:

• Donate by credit card or PayPal via Network for Good: https://bit.ly/GivetoEI

• Donate by credit card, ApplePay or US bank account via Kindful: https://bit.ly/EIKindful





Gifts are welcome from anywhere and are tax-deductible for US taxpayers as allowed by law.





𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚





Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/intifada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/electronicintifada

Twitter: https://twitter.com/intifada

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electronicintifada/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/intifada

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7g2IMlNS5SFP...

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-...





#TheElectronicIntifada #TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast

For untruncated links please see YouTube page



