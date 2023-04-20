Brandon cory Nagley





Apr 19, 2023





Red PX-Biblical wormwood system body over Vietnam/Waters go Red GLOBALLY from The destroyer/READ BELOW. Today is now 4/19/23....First song in the video was done by me a little while ago it's not too old though forgot I made it lol sorry if sound isn't best though don't have real studios to go into and record as did when I was in my teens. First song by me is called ( burdens of a million men) the second song is by radiohead called ( no surprises) for you who always ask what songs are in my videos... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video more asteroid debri came in, this time over Fiji where also waters turned blood red. Blood red as you'll see multiple places globally going red in rivers and oceans and streams and seas because of the red iron oxide dust which is POISON falling from the brown dwarf star earths twin sun the destroyer planet x... Also called wormwood in Revelation 8 in the bible and known as the fiery red dragon of Revelation 12....the destroyer or what they call nemesis the destroyer today. The same destroyer spoken of in the new and old Testament in the bible that God used to bring the 10 biblical plagues to Egypt when God used Moses to lead the jewish/hebrew slaves to freedom out of Egypt out of pharaoh of Egypts controlling grip. Those 10 biblical plagues God used the destroyer planet x to bring those plagues not only to Egypt at that time but the whole globe at that time recorded the plagues though history has been hidden from humanity of truth. And truth that it's returned with its system the planet x /nemesis system..As I've said many many times right now as I speak tons of asteroid clusters are coming in from planet x/biblical Wormwood/the fiery red dragon/ the destroyer or to called nemesis the destroyer as was saying tons of clusters are coming right now as has been past few years even moreso the past many months from planet xs debri tail. And also from a Separate planet x system body. And on top of that NASA is also tracking 3-4 other solar systems that have invaded and are around earths solar system along with the planet x system that invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007... soon millions will fall globally as bible prophecy makes clear and as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams throughout the years of my many dreams from the lord as those dreams and visions are spoken of and happening globally as written in joel Chapter 2 and acts 2 in the bible about God giving people dreams and visions in the last days as is occurring globally as I speak.. Also you'll see a red it looks to be one of the red planet x system bodies ( not your moon) seen by a man in Vietnam... While you'll see 2 and looks like a third so actually 3 comet-asteroid like bodies. 2-3 of quite a few large ones circling earth and the sun weekly and monthly apart in the planet x system caught again by friend and fellow researcher called ( ary_55) on YouTube over Missouri usa again..... Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW under my video in my comments section where my pinned notes are. Thanks for watching...





Credited videos BELOW-

Ary_55/ 2-3 planet x system comet meteor objects over Missouri- • A race of men cam... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4naZ6YkGoM&t=0s

Jc43167/ water turned red in Fiji- • River turns into ... https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jBznZRcxKg8

PGHH-AG/ possible red planet x system body over Vietnam-





Trueblueoctober/ meteor over fiji- • Fireball Meteor O... https://www.youtube.com/shorts/JhFKrxa-1eM





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wJ1Hr_14Hk