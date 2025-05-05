Why Aren't You Using XMPP? - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/why-arent-you-using-xmpp/
Hakeem Anwar of TakeBackOurTech.org and AbovePhone.com joins us to discuss the latest TBOT guide to Getting Started with XMPP. What is XMPP? Why is it superior to the centralized, Big Tech messaging apps? And, most important of all, why aren't you using XMPP?
