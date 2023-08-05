Quo Vadis





August 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for August 2, 2023.





Here I am again among you to spur you on to walk in the way of life.





My beloved children, these are the days that will bring to God so many souls that will help him to convince so many men and women on earth, to change their hearts from cold and unbelieving to warm and believing.





If you don't start fighting on earth for real conversion, it may then be too late.





Jesus loves you and wants to see all his children cleansing their souls.





My children, I will still come to you to make you understand how important the cleanness of your souls is.





Those who do not follow the Word of God will lose eternal life.





I will continue to come among you to bring you His Word but, unfortunately, many of you still turning a deaf ear.





I am counting so much on you, help me get your unbelieving brothers back on track otherwise it may be too late.





Holy Mass becomes your Daily Bread, and Holy Communion your Strength





Listen to what I tell you and put into practice my advice that I give you with so much maternal love.





I bless you, I love you and I want to take you to Jesus to enjoy His Heavenly Paradise.





Mary Mother and Teacher.





Here is a similar message given by Our Lady to Valeria on August 11, 2021:





My dearly beloved little children, I never leave you on your own, otherwise the “other one” would make of you children of Satan.





Never walk away from the Church of Christ, as He alone is the Son of God.





At the moment you are surrounded by a thousand churches, but always remember what I often say to you: My Son Jesus allowed himself to be crucified for you — no one else has given their life for their own children.





God is One and Three: there is no other God apart from the Most Holy Trinity.





I seek to remind you that there is no other God apart from the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Do not fall into the traps that the false church would like to propose to you.





I am with you and never leave you on your own even for an instant, because I know exactly what Satan would do with my dearly beloved children.





The Church particularly recalls the Sacrifice of Christ.





May the Holy Mass be your pride [and joy]; go to nourish yourselves with the Body of Christ, and then, even the Devil will be unable to do anything against you.





Nourish yourselves often with the Holy Eucharist and I assure you that you will have nothing to fear.





The days to come will not be the best, but those who feed on the Body of My Son will be protected and will not have unbearable temptations.





Seek to live in love and serenity; have no fear, because who is like God?





My little children, you are safe in His hands.





Pray and fast: I am near to you and no evil will be victorious against you.





I bless you; may the holy Rosary be your weapon.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8o2yyJY0f0