The Four Living Creatures and the 'Space-Time Continuum'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that 'time travel' is possible? In the Bible, God used symbols--like 'wheels' and 'living creatures' to explain time, space, dimensions--and how they all come together in Him. Buckle up! This is a WILD RIDE!
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Check out this one page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
A website containing the Reader's Digest' version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com
Other video platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/