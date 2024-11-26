RT News - November 26 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 26, 2024
rt.com
The Biden White House comes clean about allowing Kiev to hit Russia with US-supplied long-range missiles, while American media push narratives that could scare Europe into retaliating against Moscow for its alleged hybrid war. Israeli strikes kill 31 people in Lebanon on Monday, as the IDF claims to be targeting Hezbollah headquarters. Eyewitnesses argue that Israel is really taking aim at civilians. The arrest of a prominent Hindu leader sparks clashes that reportedly leave at least 20 people injured in Bangladesh.