Dr. Peter McCullough: FDA Approves Remdesivir in Kidney Patients After Failed Trial

(July 24, 2023) Dr. Peter McCullough joins Grant Stinchfield to discuss why on earth the FDA approved the drug Remdesivir for patients with kidney disease when it is known to cause liver damage and kidney failure!





"The FDA is off the rails." - Dr. Peter McCullough







Dr. McCullough also addresses actor Jamie Foxx's possible stroke which was likely caused by the COVID bioweapon injection.





Grant Stinchfield Tonight: https://rumble.com/v324vm4-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-7-24-23.html