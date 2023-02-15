BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Education Vouchers v. Free Market Education, with Classical Conversations Leigh Bortins | Ep. 58
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
0 view • 02/15/2023

Do lawmakers have it all wrong on children’s education? Leigh Bortins from Classical Conversations thinks so. She joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA” to offer an alternative to universal education vouchers, or money follows the child propositions, and make a case for a free market for childhood education and learning. Founder of one of the largest homeschool curriculums and parent support systems in the country, Leigh explains how our children’s souls are at stake and what she thinks and has seen families, churches and communities do about it, regardless of income level or time availability.As always, the views discussed in this interview are the independent views of our show guests. Because we here at We The Patriots USA, vehemently defend free speech.Show more


Keywords
freedomleighbortins
