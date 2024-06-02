Topic.of the Week 2/6/2024: Scraping By On A Million Per Year

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apparently inflation in America is now so bad that some people who earn what not long ago would have been considered an upper class income are just getting by. The outrageous costs of child care, food, housing and cars combine to ensure that even millionaires are perpetually broke and in debt. Is this simply because they have no idea how to manage their money?