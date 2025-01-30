SecDef Pete Hegseth Addresses Mid-Air Collision: Experienced Crew Involved in Routine Training Flight

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Addresses Mid-Air Collision: Experienced Crew Involved in Routine Training Flight

Pete Hegseth released a statement regarding the incident involving a mid-air collision between a US Army "Black Hawk" helicopter and a passenger jet.

Hegseth explained that the helicopter was engaged in a planned annual training exercise at the time of the incident. Out of respect for the families of the crew, who have not all been notified, the names and ranks of the crew members are not being released at this time.

He further noted that the crew was well-trained and conducting a routine nighttime proficiency check, which included the use of night vision equipment.

Hegseth added that the ongoing investigation is expected to quickly determine whether the helicopter was following the correct flight path and maintaining the proper altitude at the time of the collision.