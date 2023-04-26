BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Secret file Nord Stream terrorist attack: What did Chancellor Scholz know? | www.kla.tv/25880
Kla.TV - English
04/26/2023

The US administration has perpetrated the Nord Stream terrorist attack! This is what Fox News, the most-watched news channel in the U.S., reported on March 10, 2023. The German government, however, still hides behind alleged “confidentiality interests”. Was Chancellor Scholz aware of a US intelligence operation? In this case, the Secret File Nord Stream Terrorist Attack could very soon become the Scholz file…

👉 https://kla.tv/25880


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Seismologists measure violent tremors

https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/deutschland/aussenpolitik/id_100058804/nord-stream-erdbebenstationen-registrierten-explosionen.html


a „state actor“

https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/wirtschaft-verantwortung/new-york-times-spekuliert-ueber-sabotage-und-die-schuldigen-des-nord-stream-attentats-li.301417


The German 9/11

https://www.compact-online.de/krieg-gegen-deutschland/


The silence of the federal government

https://t.me/Tuerme_Medien/15093


Report Seymour Hersh

https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream


Seymour Hersh

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seymour_Hersh


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Polk_Awards


Secret file part 1:

https://www.deutschlandfunk.de/gaspipeline-nord-stream-2-us-botschafter-erhoeht-druck-auf-100.html


https://www.zeit.de/news/2021-09/10/gazprom-ostseepipeline-nord-stream-2-fertiggestellt?utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.startpage.com%2F


https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream


Secret file part 2:

https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream


Secret file part 3:

https://www.bild.de/bild-plus/politik/inland/politik-inland/lecks-an-nord-stream-pipelines-die-spur-fuehrt-zu-einer-spezial-einheit-putins-81458034.bild.html


https://www.bild.de/bild-plus/politik/ausland/politik-ausland/nord-stream-liess-putin-die-pipelines-schon-beim-bau-verminen-81465678.bild.html


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wurIkAjzA0w


https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article243676557/Nord-Stream-USA-weisen-Bericht-zurueck-Moskau-nennt-Biden-einen-Terroristen.html


https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/wirtschaft-verantwortung/nord-stream-pipelines-wohl-deswegen-zerstoert-jeffrey-sachs-hat-neue-theorien-zu-den-lecks-li.273634


Secret file part 4:

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kampfschwimmer


https://sicht-vom-hochblauen.de/wer-hat-die-nord-stream-roehren-sabotiert-die-liste-der-verdaechtigen-ist-vergleichsweise-kurz-von-dagmar-henn/


https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/700420/EU-Abgeordneter-dankt-USA-fuer-Zerstoerung-von-Nord-Stream-Pipelines


https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/wirtschaft-verantwortung/nord-stream-pipelines-wohl-deswegen-zerstoert-jeffrey-sachs-hat-neue-theorien-zu-den-lecks-li.273634


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5-3Ywr-cW0


https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/wirtschaft-verantwortung/victoria-nuland-freut-sich-ueber-zerstoerung-von-nord-stream-pipelines-li.312835


https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article138281787/Nuland-spricht-von-Terrorherrschaft-in-Ostukraine.html


Secret file part 5:

https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/politik-gesellschaft/exklusiv-nord-stream-explosionen-ostsee-linke-politikerin-sahra-wagenknecht-bundesregierung-verweigert-informationen-zu-pipeline-anschlaegen-li.277250


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oskar_Lafontaine


https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/701200/Oskar-Lafontaine-Europa-zahlt-den-Preis-fuer-die-Feigheit-der-eigenen-Staatenlenker


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFI8XGOQSLw


https://t.me/freie_menschen/431


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTac78tYUn8


Keywords
fox newsjoe bidenterrorist attacknord streamus intelligence operation
