Secret file Nord Stream terrorist attack: What did Chancellor Scholz know? | www.kla.tv/25880

The US
administration has perpetrated the Nord Stream terrorist attack! This is what
Fox News, the most-watched news channel in the U.S., reported on March 10,
2023. The German government, however, still hides behind alleged
“confidentiality interests”. Was Chancellor Scholz aware of a US intelligence
operation? In this case, the Secret File Nord Stream Terrorist Attack could
very soon become the Scholz file…
👉 https://kla.tv/25880
