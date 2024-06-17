BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Equipping Christians: Understanding Spiritual Warfare and Resisting Satan's Tactics
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
0
42 views • 11 months ago

Brother Larry talks the importance of spiritual awareness and preparedness for believers in Christ. Drawing from personal experiences in the military and Biblical teachings, they stress that just as soldiers must know their enemy to be effective in combat, Christians must understand Satan's tactics and be spiritually vigilant. This awareness includes knowing the Word of God thoroughly, resisting sinful influences, and maintaining a forgiving and loving attitude towards others. The ultimate goal is to uphold the name of Jesus Christ amidst spiritual battles, ensuring one's faith remains strong and effective.


Keywords
how to get savedsjwellfirefinal days reportai fake godinsights from ephesians with brother larry spiritual warfarechristian battle against evil
