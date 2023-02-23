Why we Need a Green New Deal: Alexandria Ocasio Cortez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why we Need a Green New Deal: Alexandria Ocasio CortezPresentation: July 3, 2020
*****
Resources: 1. Why we need broader coalitions to combat environmental racism and climate change (MIT Technology Review): https://www.technologyreview.com/2020... 2. Pollution Is Racial Violence (Earther): https://earther.gizmodo.com/pollution... 3. Environmentalism's Racist History (The New Yorker): https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-d... 4. The climate movement's silence (Heated): https://heated.world/p/the-climate-mo... 5. The Effects of Historical Housing Policies on Resident Exposure to Intra-Urban Heat: A Study of 108 US Urban Areas (Jeremy Hoffman, et al.): https://www.mdpi.com/2225-1154/8/1/12 6. How Black Lives Matter to the Green New Deal (The Nation): https://www.thenation.com/article/arc... 7. Fumes Across the Fence-Line (NAACP): https://www.naacp.org/wp-content/uplo... 8. Tale of Two Crises: Billionaires Gain as Workers Feel Pandemic Pain (Americans for Tax Fairness): https://americansfortaxfairness.org/w... 9. Department of Defence Budget (Department of Defense): https://comptroller.defense.gov/Porta... 10. Fact Sheet: Fossil Fuel Subsidies: A Closer Look at Tax Breaks and Societal Costs (EESI): https://cutt.ly/Aofps20 11. Long-Term Macroeconomic Effects of Climate Change: A Cross-Country Analysis (Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas): https://www.dallasfed.org/~/media/doc... 12. Global Carbon Budget 2019 Infographic (Global Carbon Project): https://www.globalcarbonproject.org/g... 13. Anti-Immigration White Supremacy Has Deep Roots in the Environmental Movement (Mother Jones): https://www.motherjones.com/politics/... 14. Diversity in Environmental Organizations Reporting and Transparency (Dorceta E. Taylor): https://www.researchgate.net/publicat... 15. How the Green New Deal Fixes More Than Just One Problem (The YEARS Project via YouTube): • How the Green New... 16. France's Gas Tax Debacle Bolsters The Case For Green New Deal-Style Climate Policies (Huffpost): https://www.huffpost.com/entry/france... 17. The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Made Voters More Supportive of the Green New Deal (Data For Progress): https://www.dataforprogress.org/blog/... 18. Is Prison Necessary? Ruth Wilson Gilmore Might Change Your Mind (New York Times): https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/17/ma... 19. Radical reform and the Green New Deal (Michael E. Mann): https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158... 20. A Red Deal (Jacobin): https://cutt.ly/Nofpyni 21. Climate Crisis: The Green New Deal Is Cheap, Actually (Rolling Stone): https://cutt.ly/9ofpwfG
Global Green New Deal:
http://bit.ly/globalgreendeal