Satanic Blood, Sex, Money magic is all around us today!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #84; Blood rituals and sacrifice as well as sexual perversions, coupled with manipulation of money and human talent is the Blood, Sex, Money magic that dates back thousands of years. You can see infiltration as far back as the Egyptian gods highlighted in the Exodus generation (Leviticus 17).