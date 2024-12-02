Already, AI can create unique stories and images. But imagine the not too distant future when AI can create its own AI personalities. Will these personalities have different political points of view? Maybe the different AIs will even invent their own religions! Why not? If the AI personalities are truly unique, how could they not have different viewpoints? Could they attract their own human followers or groupies? Could they create their own cults? The future of human thought and dialogue could become even stranger, messier and more chaotic than it currently is! Buckle up for the future!





