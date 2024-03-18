📺 THE MINDS OF MEN - 2018 |

TRUTHSTREAM

Media (Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes)



The Minds of Men is a 3+ year investigation into the experimentation, art, and practice of

Social Engineering

and

Mind Control

during the Cold War. It is a mind-bending journey into the past, that gives startling insight into the world we live today.



With film footage and

Freedom of Information Act

Data that represent truth, rather than conspiracy, this documentary tells the story of the government’s secret efforts to support

mind control

research.



From

Electroconvulsive Therapy

and

Psycho Surgery

to drugs like

LSD

, it goes further to expose other

Psychosis Inducing Experiments

, on unwitting volunteers, by highly respected doctors taking covert federal dollars.

