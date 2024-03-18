BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
📺 THE MINDS OF MEN - 2018 | TRUTHSTREAM Media (Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes)
66 views • 03/18/2024

📺 THE MINDS OF MEN - 2018 | 

TRUTHSTREAM

Media (Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes)

The Minds of Men is a 3+ year investigation into the experimentation, art, and practice of 

Social Engineering

and 

Mind Control

during the Cold War. It is a mind-bending journey into the past, that gives startling insight into the world we live today.

With film footage and 

Freedom of Information Act

Data that represent truth, rather than conspiracy, this documentary tells the story of the government’s secret efforts to support 

mind control

research.

From 

Electroconvulsive Therapy

  and 

Psycho Surgery

to drugs like 

LSD

, it goes further to expose other 

Psychosis Inducing Experiments

, on unwitting volunteers, by highly respected doctors taking covert federal dollars.

truthstream mediamelissa dykesthe minds of men - 2018official documentary by aaron and
