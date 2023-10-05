Update on the fight to exit the WHO update with James Roguski

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak again with James
Roguski on the updates about the International Health Regulation Amendments,
the WHO and the Pandemic Treaty, all which will give enormous unprecedented
power to this corrupt one world organization. We discuss some the push back and
where it is coming from and even update the situation in Canada with positive
news. James encouraged everyone to share this video and visit his substack at https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/worldwide-exit-the-who