Military vehicles and shooting - Derbent, Russia
JUST IN: Shooting in the church in Makhachkala has ended, at least one attacker killed, reported the Chairman of the National Assembly of Dagestan.
STARTED AGAIN... After the JUST IN, now: In Makhachkala, shooting has resumed, reports the correspondent of RIA Novosti.
adding: Terrorist attack in Derbent. Analysis of the terrorist actions, tactics and battles by Archangel Spetsnaz at (rusich_army).
Analyzing the video, the following can be said:
The terrorists are armed with automatic weapons.
One of the terrorists has a weapon based on the AR platform, and they have also seized weapons from killed police officers; an AKS-74U is visible in the video.
They have experience handling weapons; moments in the video show terrorists using shooting positions.
Tactical preparation is also evident: they perform a 200-degree control, hold sectors, operate from cover, conduct double-approach inspections, execute skilled movement in pairs (one moves, the other covers), spend minimal time in open areas, and demonstrate effective suppression fire.
They skillfully divert attention: shooting, arson, shooting.
We are dealing with a prepared group (trained on shooting ranges, completed weapons training courses).
BREAKING: An air alert has been declared in Sevastopol, announced the governor. Update, In Sevastopol, the air alert has been canceled; it lasted for 11 minutes.
also:
Unknown individuals fired at a car with police officers in the center of the village of Sergokala, one officer injured, reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan.
Adding: The RQ-4B Global Hawk is still flying over the Black Sea near Crimea, hiding among commercial flight traffic.