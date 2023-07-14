The FBI is directly involved in the most massive attack against free speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A federal court has just affirmed that the FBI is directly involved in what is “arguably the most massive attack against free speech in U.S. history.”
But the mainstream media is completely ignoring it and covering for this Administration.
This is how tyranny takes hold.
https://twitter.com/IvanRaiklin/status/1679594289175875584?s=20