"The Revolution Will Not Be Televised" revisited - Gil Scott-Heron

Poet and musician Gil Scott-Heron talks about what he meant by "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised." Shot by Skip Blumberg.https://SILVIEW.media
Watch the full, unedited interview at Media Burn Archive:
https://mediaburn.org/video/the-90s-raw-gil-scott-heron/