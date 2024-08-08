Pop Up Pundits: Who Backs them? What are their Agendas? w/ Professor Darrell Hamamoto









MitoCureRX: Fix the addictive issue with M Blue with Mitocure RX and increase your body's energy permanently https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7902827.b22640Show more





MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308





Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.





Former Professor of media and culture, Professor Darrell Hamamoto, joins the program to discuss the new alt media landscape. He calls the heavily supported personalities "Pop up Pundits"; essentially a mainstream takeover of the independent landscape funded by not so independent sources. The point of this discussion is to learn to identify propaganda disguised as independent news and analysis. You can follow Hamamoto on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnK9x-4e_BBOX5CRP1MBfiQ





Follow on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/sarah_westall

Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:9e1036a28c93c091