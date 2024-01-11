CHP Talks: Linda Gibbons—Called by God to Save Precious Lives

January 11, 2024: My guest this week is Linda Gibbons, a woman who has spent 11 years behind bars for offering her silent witness and prayers in front of abortion clinics. There are children in Canada—perhaps as many as 100—who are alive today because Linda was there on the sidewalk in front of the abortion clinic doors, reminding women about the sacred lives of the pre-born babies they are carrying. Linda has also witnessed for Christ and prayed for women in the maximum-security prison where she has been repeatedly incarcerated.

You can read Linda’s own account of her journey here: https://www.chp.ca/images/uploads/Coming_to_Terms.pdf



