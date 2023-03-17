This Is What Really Happens to Bleached Corals

Do you know what causes corals to bleach? ⚪

In this video, Christopher D'Elia, Dean and Professor at Lousinia State University's College of the Coast and Environment, where he has focused on refining his knowledge in marine science, explains what causes corals to become bleached.

According to Christopher, when corals become bleached, they lose their color and turn brown due to the EXPULSION of algae called zooxanthellae. 🦠

However, he also adds that corals can recover and be repopulated while some may not. 👀

