Justin Trudeau SUED for freezing bank accounts during Freedom Convoy!

To mark the two-year anniversary of the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Freedom Convoy organizers and protesters who had their bank accounts unlawfully frozen by the government have served Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland with lawsuits. Tamara Lich and other Convoy organizers are seeking $2 million in damages each from the government after a judge ruled Trudeau’s emergency measures in 2022 to be unconstitutional.





In addition, an another lawsuit on behalf of other protesters who had their accounts frozen was served against Trudeau and Freeland, other cabinet ministers and the RCMP on the same day.





Violating the constitution, it turns out, comes with consequences.





