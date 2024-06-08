ALL U need to know about JAN6th Fedsurrection Coup...EXPLAINED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AlphaWarrior & Ivan Raiklin explain all you need to know about the DEEPSTATE COUP on our Country. Insurrections can't be done by a President that is ALREADY in office...meaning every single Main Stream Media company has LIED TO US, and here they breakdown EXACTLY what reeeeally happened - TREASON Indeed!!! Permission granted from Alpha - cut down to 2.5 hrs but was too good to chop anything else - also replaced shaky cam on Ivan with pics instead