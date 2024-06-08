BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALL U need to know about JAN6th Fedsurrection Coup...EXPLAINED
QuriousPatriot
QuriousPatriot
30 followers
1
36 views • 11 months ago



AlphaWarrior & Ivan Raiklin explain all you need to know about the DEEPSTATE COUP on our Country. Insurrections can't be done by a President that is ALREADY in office...meaning every single Main Stream Media company has LIED TO US, and here they breakdown EXACTLY what reeeeally happened - TREASON Indeed!!! Permission granted from Alpha - cut down to 2.5 hrs but was too good to chop anything else - also replaced shaky cam on Ivan with pics instead

Keywords
jan6fedsurrectionalphawarriorshowdeepstatemaurader
