Ep. 1808: CIA Confirms COVID-19 Origins, Biden Must Explain Ukraine War +

I've done a lengthy rant & narrated these footnotes:
* CIA Report confirms lab origin of COVID-19, exposing Pentagon’s role in identical bioweapons research
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-02-02-cia-confirms-lab-origin-covid19-exposing-pentagon.html
* Biden Must Explain What the Ukraine War Was For
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/biden-must-explain-what-the-ukraine-war-was-for/
* Gun Control Activist David Hogg Elected Vice Chair of DNC
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/02/01/gun-control-activist-david-hogg-elected-vice-chair-of-dnc/
* Nationalism and Globalism Revisited
https://brownstone.org/articles/nationalism-and-globalism-revisited/
