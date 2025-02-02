BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ep. 1808: CIA Confirms COVID-19 Origins, Biden Must Explain Ukraine War +
Loki Luck III
Loki Luck III
7 months ago

Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1808-cia-confirms-covid-19-origins-biden-must-explain-ukraine-war/


I've done a lengthy rant & narrated these footnotes:

* CIA Report confirms lab origin of COVID-19, exposing Pentagon’s role in identical bioweapons research

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-02-02-cia-confirms-lab-origin-covid19-exposing-pentagon.html

* Biden Must Explain What the Ukraine War Was For

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/biden-must-explain-what-the-ukraine-war-was-for/

* Gun Control Activist David Hogg Elected Vice Chair of DNC

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/02/01/gun-control-activist-david-hogg-elected-vice-chair-of-dnc/

* Nationalism and Globalism Revisited

https://brownstone.org/articles/nationalism-and-globalism-revisited/


Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"


Contact, [email protected]


Donations:

* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3

* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast


#Bioterror #PoliticalCorruption #Government #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance

democratsdavid hoggciagovernmentjoe bidenglobalismukrainenationalismpolitical corruptioncovid19bioterror
