5 Holiday Recipes with Freeze-Dried Veggies, Nuts & Manuka Honey + Health Benefits

1. Honey-Roasted Nut & Freeze-Dried Veggie Mix
Ingredients:
1 cup mixed nuts (cashews, almonds, macadamia)
1 cup freeze-dried kale, peas, and corn
2 tbsp Manuka honey
1/2 tsp sea salt
2. Savory Kale & Almond Stuffing
Ingredients:
2 cups freeze-dried kale
1 cup chopped almonds
1/2 cup freeze-dried corn
1 tbsp olive oil
1 minced garlic clove
1/2 tsp sea salt
2 cups vegetable broth
3. Manuka Honey & Cashew Holiday Granola
Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup chopped cashews
1/4 cup almonds
2 tbsp Manuka honey
1/2 cup freeze-dried peas
1/2 cup freeze-dried corn
2 tbsp coconut oil
4. Holiday Veggie Nut Loaf
Ingredients:
1 cup freeze-dried kale
1/2 cup freeze-dried peas
1 cup chopped macadamia nuts
1 cup cooked quinoa
2 tbsp Manuka honey
1 minced onion
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp olive oil