Qur'an Drink: Dades,Grapes and Honey - Like The Creator Suggested Us By The People of The Qur'an

QURAN CHAPTER 16 THE BEE VERSES
66. And verily! In the cattle, there is a lesson for you. We give you to drink of that which is in their bellies, from between excretions and blood, pure milk; palatable to the drinkers.
67. And from the fruits of date-palms and grapes, you derive strong drink and a goodly provision. Verily, therein is indeed a sign for people who have wisdom.
68. And your Lord inspired the bee, saying: "Take you habitations in the mountains and in the trees and in what they erect.
69. "Then, eat of all fruits, and follow the ways of your Lord made easy (for you)." There comes forth from their bellies, a drink of varying colour wherein is healing for men. Verily, in this is indeed a sign for people who think.