How Can Trump End The Russia/Ukraine War?
What is happening
What is happening
85 views • 7 months ago

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump promised to end the Russia/Ukraine war on day one. Then, as President, we were told that he had given his special envoy Keith Kellogg 100 days to wind the war down. Former State Department and US Senate official Jim Jatras joins today's Liberty Report to discuss where Trump is getting it wrong...and how to fix it. Also today: Tulsi exposes one of the greatest national security scandals of all time.

irantrumprussiaciachinaendwarukraineeuhownatocanamerican empirejim jatras
