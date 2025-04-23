BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEWs: Weapons Of Maximum Disruption
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
95 views • 4 months ago

Top U.S. Neuroscientist & Military Advisor Confirms Reports Are ‘Credible’ That Directed Energy Weapon Attacks Have Happened on U.S. Soil And Targeted U.S. Personnel Abroad; Exclusive New Records Reveal Exposure to “Microwave Weapon” After Intel Officer Discovered Secret Op.

“These are weapons of maximum disruption… It allows you to get in fast, hit hard, get out, and only then will the effects begin to be known.”


Catherine Herridge (23 April 2025)

https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1914689369157349784

ciadonald trumpcatherine herridgewhistleblowerhavana syndromemarco rubiodirect energy weapondirected energy weaponphasermicrowave weaponsonic weapondew attackjames giordanoweapon of maximum disruptionmike beck
