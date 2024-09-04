BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu calls UK arms suspension to Israel ‘shameful’
TrendingNews
TrendingNews
100 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
37 views • 8 months ago

The UK has defended its decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel. On 2 September, it suspended around 30 out of 350 weapons export licences to Israel, saying there is a "clear risk" the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the decision "shameful", saying on social media that it "will only embolden Hamas". But UK Defence Secretary John Healey insisted the UK remained a "staunch ally" of Israel, telling the BBC Israel's security would not be weakened by the decision. Husam Zomlot, the Palestinians' top envoy to the UK, called the partial ban an “important first step” to the UK’s fulfilment of its “legal obligations under domestic and international law”.


Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.



Keywords
newspoliticstrendingus politicscurrent newstrending news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy