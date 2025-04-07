BrightLearn - CrowdStrike Incident and Food Supply Crisis, an interview with David DuByne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn discusses the far-reaching implications of the CrowdStrike IT outage with David DuByne, exploring its impact on the food supply chain, economic sectors, and even the alignment of planets, while suggesting a broader context of cosmic and electromagnetic shifts affecting global systems and human consciousness.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.