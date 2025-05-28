BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Faith in your cellular burrito ... Some Synbio-Telecommunications Electromagnetic Warefare History
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
26 views • 3 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iybJn1SyXB0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On0O7myoCTA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHb4iatBVYQ

DARK JOURNALIST X-SERIES XXXV: DR. JOSEPH FARRELL KNIGHTS TEMPLAR X MYSTERY & MKULTRA MIND CONTROL!

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2025/atmosense-shows-promise

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodd/642002p.pdf?ver=2020-09-17-151634-613

dod directive 6420.02 biosurveillance

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://www.army.mil/article/274501/public_health_preparedness_getting_left_of_boom

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://nistdigitalarchives.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16009coll6/id/178763/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g98xrNn4wrU

Former OpenAI Employee Warns of AI Apocalypse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEMYCriJj8A

Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell Nikola Tesla Great Pyramid Mystery!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxNUkn8JShw

Klaus Schwab’s 2030 Blueprint Isn’t Science Fiction—It’s Already Happening | Gregg Braden

https://allisraelnews.com/2030-is-when-the-merge-happens-openai-president-tells-netanyahu-of-coming-man-machine-merger

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1tcBUS0NYQ

Silicon Valley's Scary New Cult Religion: TESCREAL, with Rev. Otis Moss III and Dr. Emile Torres

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3

Keywords
trump20242030covid
