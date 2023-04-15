BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Transition From Porn To LGBTQ
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
62 views • 04/15/2023

The Transition From Porn To LGBTQ


Chris Tyson, the right hand man of internet sensation Mr. Beast, has begun transitioning as many people are wondering how Chris can go from making videos mocking gender ideology to taking hormone replacement therapy and separating from his wife in order to find his authentic self. Also we take a look at how celebrities like Billie Eilish, Terry Crews, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and others have openly discussed their pornography addiction to see how these things are connected to one another.


CHAPTERS:


1:32 Overview of Mr. Beast and Chris Tyson


4:15 How did this pendulum swing for Chris Tyson happen?


6:10 The link between transgenderism and pornography


10:36 The normalization of pornography in unexpected places


15:17 Celebrities on the addiction to pornography


18:52 A truth from Hollywood


20:45 What's the remedy for this addiction?


22:45 The reality of the porn industry


26:22 A heartwarming story from Chad


SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=djj70J6FcTk&feature=youtu.be 

Keywords
lgbtqfromthe transitionporn to
