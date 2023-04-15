The Transition From Porn To LGBTQ





Chris Tyson, the right hand man of internet sensation Mr. Beast, has begun transitioning as many people are wondering how Chris can go from making videos mocking gender ideology to taking hormone replacement therapy and separating from his wife in order to find his authentic self. Also we take a look at how celebrities like Billie Eilish, Terry Crews, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and others have openly discussed their pornography addiction to see how these things are connected to one another.





CHAPTERS:





1:32 Overview of Mr. Beast and Chris Tyson





4:15 How did this pendulum swing for Chris Tyson happen?





6:10 The link between transgenderism and pornography





10:36 The normalization of pornography in unexpected places





15:17 Celebrities on the addiction to pornography





18:52 A truth from Hollywood





20:45 What's the remedy for this addiction?





22:45 The reality of the porn industry





26:22 A heartwarming story from Chad





SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=djj70J6FcTk&feature=youtu.be