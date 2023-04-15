© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Transition From Porn To LGBTQ
Chris Tyson, the right hand man of internet sensation Mr. Beast, has begun transitioning as many people are wondering how Chris can go from making videos mocking gender ideology to taking hormone replacement therapy and separating from his wife in order to find his authentic self. Also we take a look at how celebrities like Billie Eilish, Terry Crews, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and others have openly discussed their pornography addiction to see how these things are connected to one another.
CHAPTERS:
1:32 Overview of Mr. Beast and Chris Tyson
4:15 How did this pendulum swing for Chris Tyson happen?
6:10 The link between transgenderism and pornography
10:36 The normalization of pornography in unexpected places
15:17 Celebrities on the addiction to pornography
18:52 A truth from Hollywood
20:45 What's the remedy for this addiction?
22:45 The reality of the porn industry
26:22 A heartwarming story from Chad
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=djj70J6FcTk&feature=youtu.be