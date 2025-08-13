BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bulminic KelTec PR57 Heads to Florida for Wellness Retreat
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
157 followers
0
86 views • 1 month ago

AmbGun PR57 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec-pr57



In the past two PR57 videos I highlighted the often unrecognized benefits of a fixed internal magazine and pointed out the velocity, cover penetrating advantage over 22LR.


But the PR57 has been experiencing a rather peculiar failure to feed issue for which it is taking a trip to Cocoa, FL for therapy. KelTec, great designs, sketchy QC, stellar customer service, so I expect it will return rejuvenated. 


I was thinking that the issue would work out with lots of shooting, dry fire, and manipulation of the action. But after nearly 500 rounds of live fire I concluded an intervention was in order.


The feed issues were experienced with dummy rounds, FN 40 gr, and Fiocchi 40gr. And the feed issue was almost only the 2nd and 4th round from slide lock…on the left side of the magazine. 


My hypothesis is that the magazine follower or mag spring is getting slightly hung up on the edge of the fire control unit…a ledge where the FCU and grip meet. If I were confident in my diagnosis, I’d have pulled the FCU and chamfered things a bit. 


I tried different lube. I tried grease on the slide rails. I tried KelTec’s recommended “tap and rack” to seat the cartridges without any improvement. 


When running Fiocchi, I also experienced quite a few failures to eject. Use the slide stop to lock the slide, press down on the top round in the magazine and shift it back, then the empty case will easily fall out. 


When the PR57 returns home, I’ll do a quick post outlining what was done or if the issue was actually between the trigger and the gun range, i.e., something I was doing wrong. 


Keywords
extractionjamsejectionmalfunctionskeltec pr57feed issues
