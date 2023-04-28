BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Honest / Government Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - RFK 2024 Info
89 views • 04/28/2023

Honest Government. A democratic government is supposed to be of, by, and for the people. But government institutions have betrayed our trust. The intelligence agencies spy on our own people. Government and tech platforms conspire to surveil and censor the public. Regulatory agencies have been captured by those they are supposed to regulate: Wall Street controls the SEC. Polluters and extractive industries dominate the EPA and BLM. Pharma controls the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Big Ag controls the USDA. Big Tech has captured the FTC. No wonder trust in government is at all-time lows. It’s time to earn it back. Learn more at... https://realfreenews.com/rfk2024info


Copyright Free Epic Music Journey To The Stars by SavfkMusic

Keywords
rfkrobert f kennedy2024 election
