NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/19/2023

New Mexico's Wicked Witch of the North, Michelle Lujan Grisham just signed into law HB 7, prohibiting counties from making laws to get rid of her abortion laws, and the people are fighting mad. Eunice, NM has sued MLG and the AG over this, and this is the right thing to do. MLG and the things the Democrats are doing is not.