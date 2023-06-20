Quo Vadis





June 19, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for June 17, 2023.





Beloved children of the Most Holy Trinity, I come to you to bring you the Divine Word.





I am RECOMMENDING you TO THE SACRED HEARTS as THE PROTECTION FOR WHICH HUMANITY FIGHTS THE DEMONS THAT TEMPT THEM.





The Immaculate Heart of Mary calls you to allow yourself to give yourself to Him to shelter you in His Virgin Womb, before which the demons fear.





THE DARKNESS COMES AND You WILL HAVE NO COMMUNICATIONS.





Grow in faith, be charitable and do not refuse to help your brother in such difficult moments.





Children of the Most Holy Trinity, spiritual defenses are essential for you, defenses that you take with your free will to combat everything that distances you from Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





AT THIS PRECISE MOMENT, ALREADY SPIRITUALLY PREPARED WITH THE CONFESSION OF JUNE 15TH, DECIDE for A NEW LIFE WITHOUT SO MUCH EVIL THAT TAKES YOU AWAY FROM OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST, AND FROM OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER.





Good intentions must be a reality in each one of you.





They must “arm themselves with the breastplate of faith” and decide for a combative life against personal sin.





Pray, children of the Holy Trinity, pray for the United Kingdom, it suffers too much from the war and its ground shakes: Aberdeen suffers, Glasgow suffers from the earthquake, Ireland suffers.





Children of the Most Holy Trinity, France is shaken by the earthquake: Lyon is severely shaken, Marseille suffers from the war and the earthquake, Havre is hit by the water and shaken.





Children of Our Queen and Mother of the End Times:





THIS IS A MOMENT WHEN YOU SHOULD BE "as wise as Serpents AND SIMPLE AS DOVES".





Beloved People of the Most Holy Trinity:





WAKE UP BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!





Everything is ready, for the time to come, for those who move the mills of humanity.





Look at what is happening in the world and do not deny what is happening.









Continue on the right path with faith, with love, charity and with abundant love for your neighbour.





The Trinitarian Blessing be on each one, salvation and forgiveness.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA.





Brothers and Sisters:





Let us keep in mind these Messages previously given by Heaven:





The BLESSED VIRGIN MARY gave Luz the following message on December 5, 2021:





THE CONVERSION IS URGENT BECAUSE OF THE IMMINENCE OF THE FULFILLMENT OF WHAT I HAVE ANNOUNCED.





I remain with you, do not fear, I am your Mother, My Son gave you to Me.





I do not forsake you, come to Me quickly.





IN THE END MY IMMACULATE HEART WILL TRIUMPH.





The following message of OUR LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST was given to Luz de Maria on September 8, 2021:





Communism advances without being stopped; obfuscate My People with an iron hand, persecute and oppress them.





This will come to an end and the Immaculate Heart of My Mother will Triumph.





the following message was given by SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL on April 24, 2023:





I defended the Paternal Throne from the insidiousness of the Devil I will defend it again with My Heavenly Legions and every human creature will see the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Our Queen and Mother, "who will crush the head of the infernal serpent. ”





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UdQFebGjP0