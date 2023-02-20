Only EIGHT PEOPLE LIVED to repopulate the entire earth. GOD'S RAINBOW is a reminder of His promise.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God's Rainbow. His Promise. When we see a rainbow, it should remind us of God's promise to man, to never again flood the earth.
"While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease." Genesis 8:22
God is GOOD, because His WRATH is JUSTIFIED against all unrighteousness of men.
