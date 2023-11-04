GREEN GOO COMES☝️ THROUGH NYC SEWER NEAR WTC MEMORIAL (EARTH SWELL-WORMWOOD)ASTEROID DEBRIS-ISS / READ

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 3, 2023





STRANGE GREEN HOT GOO BUBBLES UP FROM NYC SEWER NEXT TO WORLD TRADE CENTER MEMORIAL( RADIOACTIVE? NOT A GOOD SIGN-GHOSTBUSTER TIME )BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X+EARTH SWELLING/TONS OF METEORS PASS THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION ( PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM ASTEROID DEBRIS SLOWLY COMING IN "MASSIVE AMOUNTS", SOON COMES GLOBAL FIREWORKS-WELCOME TO THE END TIMES-THESE ARE THE SIGNS THAT JESUS ( YESHUA) WARNED OF TO BE SEEN BEFORE HIS SECOND COMING/READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 11/3/23, I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video my main notes are pinned in my comments section above all other comments so suggest go to my comments section and read all my notes pinned to understand what I'm showing and why it pertains to all people. Thanks for watching....

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section where my main notes are pinned and actually read ALL NOTES if watching on YouTube. Thank you to all my amazing subscribers for watching and coming by.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UON8YoW7Mro

================================