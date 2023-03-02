Yoga In Ancient Civilizations Across The World | Sadhguru

Sadhguru takes us on a global archaeological exploration, to show us the influence of Yoga, which goes back thousands of years.

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

