Douglas Macgregor LEAK: Iran & Hezbollah scared West, U.S Directs Israel Forces Attack Military Base

Douglas Macgregor LEAK: Iran & Hezbo!!ah scared West, U.S Directs Israel Forces Attack Military Base In this video, Douglas Macgregor examines the evolving conflict between Israel and Iran, focusing on Israel's recent tactical shifts and its underestimation of Iran's advanced defense capabilities, which led to a partial withdrawal from planned attacks. Despite U.S. pressure, Israel continues to prepare for potential further military actions, with the conflict anticipated to extend over time. The video also explores the significance of Israel within U.S. foreign policy, underscoring the alliance’s strategic importance against perceived threats from Iran and Palestine. Macgregor addresses the moral responsibilities of the conflicting parties, suggesting that peace is preferable to U.S. military intervention and condemning violence in Gaza, especially its human toll on civilians. The video highlights the broader implications for U.S. influence in the region and calls for a global focus on human rights concerns in Gaza, raising criticism of the United Nations' response and reflecting on the impact of ongoing regional instability on global perceptions of U.S. policies.

